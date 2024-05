Jailton Almeida a ‘huge fan’ of Khabib Nurmagomedov, says he received tips ahead of UFC 302

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Jailton Almeida got some insight from a Hall of Famer ahead of UFC 302.

Almeida (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) meets Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on Saturday’s main card (pay-per-view/ESPN2/ESPN+) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Almeida competes on the same card as headliner and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who will have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Almeida says he had the opportunity to speak to Nurmagomedov and was surprised when “The Eagle” told him he watched his fights.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Makhachev,” Almeida told reporters, including MMA Junkie, through an interpreter at Wednesday’s UFC 302 media day. “As everyone knows, I’m a fan of that school. I’m a fan of that style. I’m a huge Khabib fan. I crossed paths with him doing some training, and I really got emotional about it, just somebody I’ve always admired.

“I actually found out that he watched my fights and had some comments on my fight. So, I was just there absorbing all the tips and the fact that he actually watched my fights, and I’ve watched him train, as well, so I saw some things. Listen, big fan of Makhachev. I just think he’s a surreal evolution, he’s growing a lot, and I think it’s going to be Islam (beating Poirier).”

Almeida will look to rebound from his first octagon loss when he takes on fellow grappler Romanov.

“He’s a really experienced guy,” Almeida said. “Somebody that’s got a good record, coming off a win, but a guy that’s young. He’s 33 years old, but for his age he’s got a lot of experience under his belt and is a guy with a different style for heavyweights. He likes the ground game, the wrestling, the grappling style and again, an experienced guy that likes to grapple.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Jailton Almeida - ufc 299 media day interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Curtis Blaydes - ufc 299 media day interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jailton Almeida - ufc 299 official weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Curtis Blaydes - ufc 299 official weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jailton Almeida ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jailton Almeida ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Curtis Blaydes ufc 299 ceremonial weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Blaydes and almeida

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Almeida vs Blaydes

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes hugs Jailton Almeida after their fight during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Curtis Blaydes hugs Jailton Almeida after their fight during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Curtis Blaydes def. Jailton Almeida, UFC 299 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie