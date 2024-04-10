Jailton Almeida gets new UFC 302 opponent Alexandr Romanov

Jailton Almeida remains on UFC 302, just against a different opponent than initially expected.

With original opponent Alexander Volkov off the card, Almeida (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) now is expected to face Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) instead.

The bout is targeted for June 1 at Prudential Center. Verbal agreements are in place with bout contracts expected to be issued and signed in the coming days. Ag. Fight was first to report the news.

Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC) was removed by the promotion and slotted into a fight June 22 in Saudi Arabia vs. Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC. However, the status of that bout is unclear.

Almeida, 32, makes a relatively quick turnaround after the first loss of his UFC tenure, a knockout defeat against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in Miami in March. The defeat snapped a 15-fight winning streak that included victories over Derrick Lewis and Jairzinho Rozenstruik among others.

Romanov, 33, hopes to keep his momentum alive after a July decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. The victory snapped a two-fight skid that consisted of the first two losses of his career.

With the addition, the UFC 302 fight card includes:

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

Andre Lima vs. Hyun Sung Park

Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells

Su Mudaerji vs. Joshua Van

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

