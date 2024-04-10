Advertisement
Jailton Almeida gets new UFC 302 opponent Alexandr Romanov

Nolan King
·1 min read

Jailton Almeida remains on UFC 302, just against a different opponent than initially expected.

With original opponent Alexander Volkov off the card, Almeida (20-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) now is expected to face Alexandr Romanov (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) instead.

The bout is targeted for June 1 at Prudential Center. Verbal agreements are in place with bout contracts expected to be issued and signed in the coming days. Ag. Fight was first to report the news.

Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC) was removed by the promotion and slotted into a fight June 22 in Saudi Arabia vs. Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC. However, the status of that bout is unclear.

Almeida, 32, makes a relatively quick turnaround after the first loss of his UFC tenure, a knockout defeat against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 in Miami in March. The defeat snapped a 15-fight winning streak that included victories over Derrick Lewis and Jairzinho Rozenstruik among others.

Romanov, 33, hopes to keep his momentum alive after a July decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov. The victory snapped a two-fight skid that consisted of the first two losses of his career.

With the addition, the UFC 302 fight card includes:

  • Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

  • Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

  • Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

  • Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

  • Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

  • Andre Lima vs. Hyun Sung Park

  • Niko Price vs. Jeremiah Wells

  • Su Mudaerji vs. Joshua Van

  • Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

