Jaiden Braker announces an official visit to Rutgers football

Georgia athlete Jaiden Braker announced on Friday that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers.

An edge rusher, Braker has offers that include BYU, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Indiana, SMU and Utah among others. His offer from Rutgers came on Feb. 22.

His announcement did not include a date, only to post on social media that it would be his first official visit.

Also on Friday, Braker said he will be taking an official visit to Utah on the weekend of June 15.

Last year as a junior at South Gwinnett (Snellville, Georgia), Braker had 48 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he has some really intriguing size and production.

Rutgers currently has three members in its 2025 recruiting class. Quarterback Sean Ashenfelder from Florida was the first commitment last fall.

In February, Rutgers received commitments from four-star linebacker Talibi Kabaand three-star offensive lineman Jayden Elijah.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire