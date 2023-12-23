Jai Opetaia knocks out Ellis Zorro with huge left hand in first round

Jai Opetaia continues to impress, title or no title.

The former cruiserweight beltholder from Australia stopped Ellis Zorro with a mammoth left hand to the jaw at 2:56 of the first round of a scheduled 12-round bout on the card featuring Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Jai Opetaia knocks out Ellis Zorro in round one‼️🥊😳 pic.twitter.com/gzZn5xpvSs — IFN (@IfnBoxing) December 23, 2023

Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) landed with his head on the bottom rope, where he remained until the referee waived off the fight.

The fighters were engaged in an uneventful first round — no significant punches had landed — when Opetaia’s big shot changed everything.

Opetaia, arguably the top 200-pounder, announced during fight week that he had vacated his IBF title because the organization refused to sanction the bout after ordering him to face Mairis Briedis in a rematch.

Opetaia outpointed Briedis to win his belt in July of last year.

