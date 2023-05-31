Report: Alabama basketball's Jahvon Quinerly makes NBA draft decision

Alabama basketball will have one last season with Jahvon Quinerly.

He will return to the Crimson Tide and exit the NBA Draft process to use his final remaining season of college eligibility, Quinerly told CBS Sports.

Quinerly was originally going to pursue professional options after the 2021-22 season, but he tore his ACL in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame. He decided to stay with the Crimson Tide and came back earlier than expected when he played four minutes against South Alabama on Nov. 15.

Quinerly has played four seasons of college basketball: one for Villanova (2018-19) and three for Alabama. But thanks to a COVID-19 waiver that gave all athletes an extra season of eligibility, Quinerly has one last season remaining that he will use.

Post ACL injury, Quinerly mainly came off the bench in his third season playing for the Crimson Tide. Then in the postseason, coach Nate Oats inserted his veteran point guard into the starting lineup. Quinerly began to heat up toward the end of the regular season, specifically with a 24-point performance to lead Alabama to a win over Auburn on March 1 that resulted in the Crimson Tide clinching the SEC regular-season championship.

Quinerly reached double-digit scoring in eight of his last nine games. In the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Tournament championship, he scored 22 points in each game. Quinerly earned a spot on the All-SEC Tournament team thanks to his efforts.

“He finds a way to come out and play really well at the end of the year every year,” Oats said in March.

