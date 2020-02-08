Jahvon Blair scores 30, Georgetown rallies to beat DePaul

WASHINGTON -- Jahvon Blair scored a career-high 30 points and Georgetown rallied from 11-points down to beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday, handing the Blue Demons their sixth straight loss.

The Hoyas trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and 38-32 at halftime, but tied it at 57 after an 11-2 second-half run and led 66-61 with 3:45 to play after Jagan Mosely and Jamorko Pickett made back-to-back buckets.

DePaul closed to 74-72 on Paul Reed's second-chance layup with 3 seconds left, but the Hoyas hung on with Terrell Allen and George Muresan making two free throws apiece.

Omer Yurtseven scored 16 points with eight rebounds for Georgetown (14-10, 4-7 Big East Conference), which was outscored 36-26 in the paint but scored 23 points off of 15 Blue Demons' turnovers. Allen scored 12 points with nine assists and Qudus Wahab had six points and six blocks.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points for DePaul (13-11, 1-10) and Jaylen Butz and Charlie Moore added 14 each with Moore making nine assists. Reed had 12 points and 14 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season and Romeo Weems added 11 points.

Georgetown plays Butler on the road next Saturday. DePaul matches up against Creighton on the road next Saturday.

