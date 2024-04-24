Jahvaree Ritzie speaks highly of Travis Shaw’s improvements in spring action

The UNC football program will be counting on a few players this season, including Travis Shaw, who is entering his third season.

The five-star recruit has yet to produce the season Tar Heel fans hoped for when he committed to the program in 2021. In two seasons, Shaw has mustered up 29 tackles (1.5 for loss), three pass deflections, and zero sacks.

However, the 6’5, 330-pound defensive lineman has shown glimpses of what he brings to the table, and teammate Jahvaree Ritzie echoed that Saturday following UNC’s spring football game.

“Big Trav been working this spring I ain’t gonna lie.” Ritzie continued “His work ethic has taken off. I am really proud of Travis, because coming in as a young guy, we all have our ups and downs but Trav has been taking off going into his junior year.”

Ritzie broke down what improved in Shaw’s game this spring, oozing with excitement as he broke it down.

“His point of attack, him with his hands, his eyes, his base. He looks good out there, he’s running to the ball every single play. There’s been a bunch that he’s improved on that I am proud of him for.”

Shaw heading into his junior year, can be a difference-maker for this program that is expected to be blitz-heavy behind Geoff Collins. If Shaw can live up to his five-star status, who knows what’s in store for the UNC football program?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire