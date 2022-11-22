Jahri Evans is a first-ballot semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

🚨NEWS🚨 We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. The list includes five first-year eligible candidates. Full List Of Semifinalists: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/xGyuX5emrB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2022

Now this is cool. Jahri Evans left his mark on pro football in 11 years at right guard for the New Orleans Saints, and his accomplishments have earned him recognition as one of five first-ballot semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. He’ll advance to the next stage of voting on finalists in December, with the Class of 2023 announced in February.

And it’s a star-studded group. Evans is joined by iconic pros like former left tackle Joe Thomas, cornerback Darrelle Revis, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, and linebacker James Harrison as semifinalists who got this far in their first year of eligibility. The other 23 semifinalists have made it to this stage before, and many of them will ultimately make the cut.

Evans has a strong shot at going the distance after earning six consecutive Pro Bowl nods in his playing career, as well as four straight appearances on the Associated Press All-Pro first team list from 2009 to 2012. If his bid is successful, he’ll have become the first player from the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV-winning squad to be selected for the Hall of Fame. With his old quarterback Drew Brees a sure thing to get in once he’s eligible in 2026, the Saints contingent enshrined in Canton looks to grow in the years ahead.

List

