Jahmyr Gibbs run gives Lions fourth quarter lead

The Buccaneers tied the game late in the third quarter. It didn't take long for the Lions to answer in the fourth quarter.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran 31 yards for a touchdown to give Detroit a 24-17 lead with 13:13 left in the game.

Gibbs ran past All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on the touchdown run, a sensational play for the rookie running back who now has eight carries for 70 yards on the day.

It's been a back-and-forth game, but every time the Buccaneers tie it up, the Lions answer to take the lead. The Bucs will now try to tie it again.