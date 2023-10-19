Jahmyr Gibbs returns to practice as Lions plan to play without David Mongomery

Lions running back David Montgomery is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens with injured ribs, but it's looking promising for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs making his return to the lineup.

Gibbs has missed the last two games with a hamstring, but he took part in Thursday's practice. The Lions also had Craig Reynolds on the field after he missed Wednesday's work with hamstring and toe injuries.

"D-Mo’s a major blow," Johnson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "He was a bell cow for us, but like we’ve had so often already this year in the receiver room and the O-line room, someone will step up and rise to the occasion, there’s no doubt about it."

Gibbs last played in a Week Four win over the Packers and the first-round pick has 39 carries for 179 yards on the season. He's also caught 14 passes for 70 yards and another practice session on Friday would bode well for his chances of playing against the Ravens.