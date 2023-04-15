Jahmyr Gibbs land with Eagles in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

Jahmyr Gibbs only played one season for the Crimson Tide after transferring to the program from Georgia Tech, where he spent his first two seasons, but he performed well enough o earn himself a first-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft.

In 2022, Gibbs rushed for 926 yards on 151 attempts and reached the end zone seven times as a ball carrier. He also had 44 receptions for 444 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He was the team’s leading rusher and receiver on the season.

Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns has been the expected RB1 of the 2023 draft class, but Gibbs falls not too far behind him.

According to the latest mock draft of Patrick Conn from College Sports Wire, Gibbs is projected to be selected No. 30 overall to the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Eagles went defense with their first pick, here we address the elephant in the room for that offense,” writes Conn. “Jalen Hurts took a huge step forward in 2022 but he needs a reliable weapon in the backfield. Gibbs fills that role as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.”

Gibbs would be the second former member of the Crimson Tide to be selected to the Philadelphia Eagles in the draft, as Conn also has the franchise selecting defensive back Brian Branch at No. 10 overall.

The team is already loaded with Alabama talent including quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gibbs and other former Alabama players preparing to begin their professional careers by way of the 2023 NFl draft.

