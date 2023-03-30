Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs only spent one season with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from Georgia Tech, but his impact was greatly felt. Now, his sights are set on beginning his professional career. The first step is being selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Texas‘ Bijan Robinson is expected to be the first running back off the board, but Gibbs is a close RB2.

Jordan Reid of ESPN recently revealed his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and Gibbs slides out of the first round and well into the second. He’s ultimately selected by the Miami Dolphins with pick No. 51.

“Gibbs could be drafted well before this spot, but running backs are tricky to project. He’d be an ideal fit in coach Mike McDaniel’s outside zone scheme, though. Adding Gibbs to an offense with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be even more explosive. Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per carry for the Crimson Tide last season; he also caught 44 passes.”

The Dolphins re-signed the 2022 contributing cast and currently have Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Fans, however, were expecting the front office to sign a headline-worthy name to serve as the team’s reliable ball carrier. Instead, it’s looking like Miami will try to go through the draft rather than free agency.

Gibbs was Alabama’s leading rusher and receiver in 2022. Such a versatile player would bode well in Mike McDaniel’s unique offensive scheme.

This may end up being the best possible landing spot for Gibbs, but there would have to be 50 players selected before him in order for the Dolphins to have the opportunity to pick him up.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gibbs and other former Alabama layers preparing for the 2023 NFL draft.

More NFL Draft!

5 reasons why the Houston Texans is the best fit for Bryce Young

More NFL Draft!

Jahmyr Gibbs falls to second round, lands with Miami Dolphins in latest mock

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire