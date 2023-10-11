Jahmyr Gibbs didn't practice Wednesday, Amon-Ra St. Brown limited

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs didn't play in the team's Week 5 victory over the Panthers and was sidelined for this week's first practice.

Detroit's injury report lists Gibbs as a non-participant for Wednesday's session with his hamstring injury.

Gibbs was added to last week's report as a limited participant on Friday. Head coach Dan Campbell called Gibbs day-to-day in his Wednesday press conference.

But receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) was back on the field Wednesday as a limited participant. He missed all three days of practice last week and didn't play against Carolina.

Cornerback Brian Branch (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), running back Bam Knight (shoulder), tight end James Mitchell (hamstring), and defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee) also did not practice.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle) was limited.

Center Frank Ragnow (toe/rest) and defensive back Khalil Dorsey (illness) were both full.