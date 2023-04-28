With Jahmyr Gibbs in, is D’Andre Swift out in Detroit? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Charles McDonald discuss Detroit’s surprising decision to draft the Alabama running back, what it means for Swift — the former 2nd round pick from 2020 — and why it’s a strange move even if Gibbs is a success for the Lions. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast” - subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.