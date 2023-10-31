Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout game helps Lions to 23-14 lead

Lions coach Dan Campbell predicted a breakout game for running back Jahmyr Gibbs was coming. It did on Monday night.

With David Montgomery still out, Gibbs has had himself a night.

He has 19 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 34 yards. His second career touchdown, a 27-yard run, has given the Lions a 23-14 lead.

The Lions already should have pulled away from the Raiders, but a pick-six by Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters and Detroit's inefficiency in the red zone have kept Las Vegas close. The Lions are only 1-for-4 in the red zone.

Craig Reynolds fumbled a the Las Vegas 3-yard line with 5:29 remaining in the third quarter. It appeared his forward progress was stopped, as he was under a pile, before Maxx Crosby ripped the ball out. But officials on the field ruled it a fumble, and there was no definitive replay to overturn it.

The Lions defense held the Raiders to a three-and-out as Davante Adams dropped a third-down throw that was slightly behind him but still catchable. Detroit, fueled by Gibbs, went 51 yards in two plays.