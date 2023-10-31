Jahmyr Gibbs' best plays from 189-yard game Week 8
Watch the best plays from Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' 189-yard game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders from Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday night to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
The "hip-drop tackle" is squarely in the NFL's crosshairs as the league continues its effort to make the game safer for its players.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.
