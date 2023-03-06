Jahmyr Gibbs' 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Nothing could faze the Philadelphia 76ers.
Practical Move was the one horse that Tim Yakteen didn't inherit from Bob Baffert for San Felipe. The win nearly assures the colt a Kentucky Derby start.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Ja Morant's decision to brandish a gun in a nightclub on Instagram left the Memphis Grizzlies with no choice. They couldn't look the other way anymore
The future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to be a beautiful mystery. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some would regard the whole thing as a hot mess. Adding a little heat to the happenings is the question of whether the Raiders are a realistic destination for Rodgers. Vic Tafur [more]
Things got heated between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker near the end of Sunday's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns showdown.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Could Mason Rudolph be the veteran backup the 49ers are searching for?
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
Will the Chiefs bring in competition for Shane Buechele? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
Levis, who has supreme confidence in his arm strength, put on a show in Saturday's Combine workout, but that's not the question he needed to answer.
After a tumultuous season as an offensive assistant in New England, Matt Patricia reportedly "has a shot" to land a defensive coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles.
As Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to feign general ignorance as to the necessity of a decision about his future, there’s a very specific path he potentially could take. With so much speculation on the possibility of Rodgers following Brett Favre’s footsteps to the Jets, Rodgers could go full Favre one other way. Rodgers could [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.