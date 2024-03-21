Jahmi'us Ramsey rises up and throws it down
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
While we know the dollar amount of the settlement, we don’t know yet how it will be apportioned among the fighters involved or what other provisions might be included in the settlement.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight players who could help their draft stock during the NCAA tournament.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
The Dodgers are off to a great start.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice delivers his first top 50 of this draft cycle, with breakdowns of each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, projections and more.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
Dalton Del Don examines potential draft values with the upside to make a difference in fantasy baseball leagues.
Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed and the favorite to win the national title.
Scottie Scheffler won the weekend, but Max Homa nearly crushed a dude's skull and Wyndham Clark suffered the unlucky break of the year.
An incredible final hour of golf at The Players Championship ended with Scheffler atop the leaderboard.
Why Fields wasn’t scooped by other teams largely centers on his one year of rookie contract control, which features a fifth-year option that will be set at $25.6 million.