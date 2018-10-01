Jahlil Okafor leaves on crutches in first preseason game with Pelicans

New Orleans was supposed to provide a fresh start for Jahlil Okafor.

Instead, he’s off to a bad start. The Pelicans center was seen leaving the United Center on crutches Sunday after injuring his right ankle during the team’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Jahlil Okafor scheduled for MRI

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Okafor had X-rays and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday.

Okafor is getting an X-ray now on right ankle and MRI on Monday, league source says. https://t.co/E1DHmW1QK8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2018





Results of those X-rays were not immediately reported.

Okafor suffered the injury with 18 seconds remaining in the game. He tallied eight points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.

Jahlil Okafor left his Pelicans debut on crutches after injuring his ankle with 18 seconds left in Sunday’s preseason game. (Getty)

Okafor was looking to earn playing time

Okafor joined the Pelicans in the offseason after playing just 28 games last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA draft, Okafor has struggled to find a role in an NBA since thriving at Duke.

A traditional back-to-the-basket center and a defensive liability who lacks shooting range, Okafor was looking to carve out a role with a team in need of a big man after losing DeMarcus Cousins in the offseason.

If the injury is serious, it’s a tough break for a player looking to earn minutes on a new team.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Pete Thamel: One awful play ended Penn State’s party vs. Ohio State

• Meet the coach who cut Brett Kavanaugh

• Europe thrashes USA in Ryder Cup

• Baltimore’s $161M player finishes with worst batting average ever

