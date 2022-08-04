Jahlani Tavai exits Patriots training camp practice with leg injury

New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai exited practice Thursday with an injury, according to reporters on the scene. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan indicated it was a right leg injury. Tavai needed help getting off the field.

His injury comes after he spent most of training camp working with the second-team defense as an inside and outside linebacker. He is also clearly a top special teams option for 2022.

“I think he’ll be a big factor for us this year, on all four downs; not just defensively but also in the kicking game,” Bill Belichick said during an interview with Sirius XM earlier this week.

Jahlani Tavai went down with an apparent lower-body injury on an 11-on-11 rep. Currently being slowly helped off the field by team trainers. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 4, 2022

Tavai is in competition with linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson, Cameron McGrone and Harvey Langi to earn starting snaps at the inside linebacker spot.

