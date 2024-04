Jaheim Bell selected by New England in NFL Draft

Apr. 27—DETROIT -There's another Valdosta Wildcat heading to the National Football League this fall.

The New England Patriots made Jaheim Bell the 231st overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Bell, a tight end who played at South Carolina and Florida State, caught 39 passes for the Seminoles last season for 503 yards and two touchdowns.