Jahan Dotson's draft night included texting Carson Wentz, FaceTiming Micah Parsons

Jahan Dotson was streaming Game 6 of the Phoenix Suns-New Orleans Pelicans playoff series Thursday night when he got the call from Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. That phone conversation was the first of many for the wide receiver that evening.

Shortly after Dotson -- who Washington selected 16th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft -- heard his name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell, his cell phone started to buzz once again. It wasn't his new head coach this time, though. Rather, it was one of his former Penn State teammates: current Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"[Micah] FaceTimed me last night and said 'You got to see me twice a year.' That's going to be a challenge within itself and I'm looking forward to it," Dotson said.

Parsons, who roomed with Dotson at one point in Happy Valley, is coming off one of the best rookie seasons by a linebacker in NFL history. The 22-year-old finished with 84 tackles (20 tackles for loss) and 13 sacks in 2021, as he played a major role in turning around Dallas' defense.

Dotson understands that facing Parsons and the Cowboys' defense will be a tall task in 2022 and moving forward, but the newest member of the Commanders is looking forward to the challenge.

"It's going to be amazing to play him twice a year, beat him twice a year," Dotson said. "It's going to be really cool to play against Micah."

Although Dotson and Parsons are now on rival NFC East squads, the two remain close. Dotson said he leaned on Parsons -- along with Ravens pass rusher Odafe (Jayson) Oweh, another one of their Penn State roommates -- throughout the pre-draft process, picking their brain on what it's like to be a professional and the overall transition from college to the NFL.

Parsons wasn't the only notable player to reach out to Dotson on Thursday night, either. New Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz shot the wide receiver a text following his selection -- something Dotson couldn't believe initially.

"It's honestly amazing. He actually texted me last night. I read the text five times because I couldn't believe Carson Wentz was texting my phone," Dotson said. "He was just telling me congratulations, [to] soak in the moment, enjoy the moment and he's going to be ready to get to work."

Growing up in Nazareth, Penn. -- just a couple of hours north of Philadelphia -- Dotson watched Wentz throughout his high school and college years when the quarterback played for the Eagles. Having watched Wentz play, Dotson said he's familiar with the QB's style and is already looking forward to getting to work with the franchise's new quarterback.

"It's pretty cool seeing him play. I watched him play for the Eagles, I watched him play for the Colts," Dotson said. "Being able to play alongside him is honestly a dream come true. I wouldn't rather have it any other way. I just can't wait to get to work with him."

It's been under 24 hours since Dotson's NFL dreams came true. Yet, as the wideout stood at the podium on Friday afternoon, what has transpired in the past day has still yet to hit him.

"Honestly, it hasn't hit me yet," he said. "I don't know when it will."