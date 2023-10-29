Jahan Dotson's best catches in 108-yard game Week 8
Watch Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson's best catches in his 108-yard game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Brown's five straight games of at least 125 receiving yards and sync with Hurts out of structure have head coach Nick Sirianni thanking the team owner for the money to pay him.
The Eagles were able to pull away from the Dolphins.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Can D'Andre Swift and Jalen Hurts run against the Jets?
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 5!
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
The Eagles messed up their signature play, but a late offensive surge allowed them to beat the Commanders.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's highs and lows, including CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys delivering in a big way for fantasy managers.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
The Bears' 2-5 record doesn't surprise anyone, but the same can't be said of the Chargers' 2-4 record.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
The second-year cornerback is on pace to set the single-season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest news, highlights and scores from Sunday night's Spurs-Clippers game to see how Victor Wembanyama fares.