Jahan Dotson working out in Florida with Odell Beckham, other NFL receivers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is a popular pick for one of the NFL’s breakout young players in 2023. We picked Dotson as Washington’s breakout performer for next season.

In a recent interview, Dotson himself predicted a breakout season in 2023 for himself.

With NFL teams still on “vacation” until reporting for training camp later this month, many players around the league are working out together to prepare for the upcoming season. Last offseason, then-Washington quarterback Carson Wentz led a session with several of the Commanders’ offensive players.

Washington quarterback Sam Howell and wide receiver Dyami Brown — former college teammates — were spotted working out together last week.

As for Dotson, he’s in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this week, working with other NFL wide receivers, such as Odell Beckham Jr., recent first-round pick Zay Flowers and Elijah Moore.

Gold Feet Certified shared the following video on Twitter:

As a rookie last season, Dotson caught 35 passes for 523 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns, despite missing five games.

Beckham signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, who drafted Flowers in the first round of April’s NFL draft. Moore was traded from the New York Jets to the Cleveland Browns.

