Jahan Dotson’s touchdown makes Commanders-49ers tied 7-7 at halftime

Brock Purdy had been able to avoid turnovers in each of his first two starts for the 49ers.

But that changed late in the first half of Saturday’s game between San Francisco and Washington, and it led to the Commanders tying the game 7-7 at halftime.

It should be noted, however, that this Purdy interception was not his fault. The quarterback tossed a pass over the middle to Jauan Jennings, who bobbled it up into the air. Washington safety Darrick Forrest came down with the pass, giving his team an extra possession at the San Francisco 31.

While Washington faced third-and-5, quarterback Taylor Heinicke hit receiver Jahan Dotson for a 9-yard gain. Then Washington was able to overcome a Nick Bosa sack, with Heinicke hitting Curtis Samuel on third-and-14 for a 14-yard gain.

A few plays later, Heinicke hit Dotson in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game with 22 seconds left in the first half.

Heinicke is 8-of-11 for 89 yards. Dotson is leading the way with 49 yards on four catches. Brian Robinson had 44 yards on 17 carries in the first two quarters.

Washington generally controlled the ball and the clock in the first half, holding it for 20:12 to San Francisco’s 9:48. Washington had 10 first downs to San Francisco’s five and ran 36 offensive plays to the 49ers’ 21.

But the 49ers got the big touchdown scoring play they needed with Ray-Ray McCloud’s 71-yard touchdown run on an end around midway through the second quarter. Christian McCaffrey had a lead block on the play, but also has six carries for 21 yards. He also has a 6-yard catch.

Purdy finished the first half 4-of-9 for 55 yards with a pick.

The 49ers are slated to have the ball to start the second half.

