Jahan Dotson says Nick Singleton needs a better touchdown celebration

Jahan Dotson may have been getting ready for his first career NFL game with the Washington Commanders, but he made sure to check in on his former teammates at Penn State over the weekend. And Dotson served up some advice for one of Penn State’s newest stars, running back Nick Singleton.

Singleton scored two touchdowns and rushed for over 170 yards in his Beaver Stadium debut in Week 2 against Ohio. But it was Singleton did, or rather didn’t do, that led Dotson to offer some advice.

Simply put, Dotson thinks Singleton needs a better touchdown celebration.

Maybe this is a matter of preference, but the calm and confident swagger and stare into the crowd following his touchdown run was pretty darn cool of Singleton. If nothing else, the lack of celebration likely played well with some more traditional Penn State fans who love seeing players act like they have been there before.

Singleton had never been there before, but maybe he’s already feeling comfortable strutting around in the end zone following a touchdown run. And if that’s the case, that should be more than good enough for most.

Singleton was named the Big Ten freshman of the week following his performance against Ohio.

