Jahan Dotson named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is one step closer to bringing the Biletnikoff Award back to Happy Valley. On Monday, Dotson was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top receiver in college football.
In all, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation revealed a total of 10 of the nation’s top receivers as semifinalists for this year’s award. Dotson was one of three Big Ten receivers to appear on the list. Purdue’s David Bell and Ohio State’s Chris Olave joined Dotson representing the Big Ten on the Biletnikoff Award semifinalists list.
Dotson is also a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, which was announced last week. Dotson is the only receiver to be named a semifinalist for the Walt Camp Award.
Here’s a look at this year’s semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.
2021 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists
Jordan Addison, Pitt
David Bell, Purdue
Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Drake London, USC
Chris Olave, Ohio State
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
Deven Thompkins, Utah State
Jameson Williams, Alabama
The Biletnikoff Award is awarded to college football’s top receiver, which is defined as any player who catches a pass and is not restricted to just wide receivers. This is a relatively new expansion of the criteria for the award. Of course, no player playing a position other than wide receiver has been able to take home the Biletnikoff Award yet.
Last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner was DeVonta Smith of Alabama, who also won the Heisman Trophy and went on to be a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dotson will look to bring the Biletnikoff Award back to Happy Valley for the first time since the award was originally presented to former Nittany Lion Bobby Engram in 1994.
