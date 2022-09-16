Jahan Dotson is named Pepsi rookie of the week

It’s been a good week for Washington Commanders’ rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson. In his first NFL game, Dotson caught three passes for 40 yards, with two touchdowns. His second touchdown catch would end up being the game-winner for the Commanders.

On Thursday, Dotson was named Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL rookie of the week for his Week 1 performance.

Dotson has been praised since he first landed in Washington back in May. Coaches and teammates have praised Dotson’s maturity since the summer, particularly quarterback Carson Wentz. And the pair also have chemistry on the field.

On Dotson’s first touchdown reception, he puts a move on the defender and Wentz puts the ball right on him in the back of the end zone.

The nuance and spacial understanding that Jahan Dotson shows as a rookie is not only impressive it's analytical. Timing, manipulation, and tracking are all on display on his two TD catches this past week, all things he showed at Penn State. He's one to watch, even with Wentz pic.twitter.com/LvWTUrN4OM — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) September 15, 2022

On his second touchdown, Dotson explained how he and Wentz used Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell’s aggression against him.

Jahan Dotson: “(Campbell) was jumping our short routes. That’s why he had the interception on the sideline. But we got him right where we wanted him: third down, man to man. He wanted to be aggressive, and we had a counter for it.” https://t.co/GsUL4xseQUpic.twitter.com/euAADA48kG — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2022

Dotson isn’t content, telling reporters Thursday he felt he left some plays on the field.

Despite winning Rookie of the Week, Jahan Dotson still says he left some plays on the field. Coaches must love that attitude pic.twitter.com/anD1RrWXvV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 15, 2022

Congratulations to Dotson on winning NFL rookie of the week.

