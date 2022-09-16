Jahan Dotson is named Pepsi rookie of the week

Bryan Manning
It’s been a good week for Washington Commanders’ rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson. In his first NFL game, Dotson caught three passes for 40 yards, with two touchdowns. His second touchdown catch would end up being the game-winner for the Commanders.

On Thursday, Dotson was named Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL rookie of the week for his Week 1 performance.

Dotson has been praised since he first landed in Washington back in May. Coaches and teammates have praised Dotson’s maturity since the summer, particularly quarterback Carson Wentz. And the pair also have chemistry on the field.

On Dotson’s first touchdown reception, he puts a move on the defender and Wentz puts the ball right on him in the back of the end zone.

On his second touchdown, Dotson explained how he and Wentz used Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell’s aggression against him.

Dotson isn’t content, telling reporters Thursday he felt he left some plays on the field.

Congratulations to Dotson on winning NFL rookie of the week.

 

