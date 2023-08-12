Jahan Dotson made the defense look silly on his first preseason TD of 2023

Friday night opened up the NFL’s preseason for a number of teams around the league. While former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was having a solid NFL preseason debut for the Green Bay Packers, his former go-to wide receiver picked up his first preseason touchdown of the season for the Washington Commanders.

Jahan Dotson, entering his second season in the NFL, scored the first touchdown of the night for Washington en route to the team’s victory over the Cleveland Browns. And it was pretty impressive how Dotson got into the end zone.

Dotson scored a 26-yard touchdown by catching a pass from Washington second-year quarterback Sam Howell in the second quarter. Dotson made a terrific effort to come down with the football around the 10-yard line in open space and he then got by two Cleveland defenders to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Then again, it was the Browns he was up against, but let’s not take away from Dotson’s achievement in this moment.

Dotson and the Commanders will host the Baltimore Ravens for their second preseason game on Monday, Aug. 21

