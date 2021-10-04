What Jahan Dotson learned from KJ Hamler about Sean Clifford at Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is continuing to leave his mark on the program this fall, continuing to fulfill his season’s ambition of leaving Penn State as a true program legend like Saquon Barkley before him. Dotson became recognized as one of the Big Ten’s top receivers a season ago and he is off to a solid start to the 2021 season as well with a Big Ten-leading six touchdown receptions already. One of the keys to success for Dotson has been establishing a solid relationship with his quarterback, Sean Clifford. And he may have former Nittany Lion KJ Hamler to thank for that.

It is clear that every successful wide receiver in the history of the sport has been able to be in rhythm with the guy throwing him the football. So when Dotson arrived at Penn State and saw the kind of connection Trace McSorley had with Hamler in 2018, it didn’t take long for Dotson to realize he needed to be on the same wavelength as Clifford.

During Dotson’s freshman season in 2018, Hamler led Penn State with 754 receiving yards. The following season, in 2019, Clifford took over as Penn State’s starting quarterback after McSorley graduated and left for the NFL. Hamler again led the Nittany Lions in receiving with 904 receiving yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.

With Dotson making an effort to pick up where Hamler left off with Clifford, the results have been record-breaking. With two touchdown connections in a win against Indiana on Oct. 2, Clifford and Dotson broke the school record for most touchdown connections with 18, passing Todd Blackledge and Kenny Jackson’s long-standing record. And there are still seven more games to go in the regular season, plus any additional postseason games after that.

“Yeah, I think that obviously KJ and I had a really good relationship, and KJ reaped the benefits of that” Clifford said in his postgame remarks following the victory over Indiana. “I think Jahan noticed because KJ was always the guy who was hitting me up late at night in the summer and we go into Holuba [Hall] at ungodly hours just to throw slants and whatnot. And as Jahan got older, he saw that and we do the same thing.”

Despite some rough moments in 2020 with COVID disrupting the effectiveness of the entire program, Clifford and Dotson still managed to become a dynamic duo. Dotson led the Big Ten with eight touchdowns (it should be noted he did so in nine games while Purdue’s David Bell did it in six games). One thing Dotson has learned is to trust his quarterback will find him if he gets open. Aside from taking designed deep chances down the field with Dotson, Clifford has relied on Dotson getting open as he extends plays with his legs when a play breaks down. On more than one occasion this season, Dotson has helped his quarterback out.

“[We] know that we just have to stay alive and scramble drills. We literally preach it every single Sunday,” Dotson said of the trust he has in Clifford on the playing field. “So just staying alive with him, making sure you keep your eyes on him while he’s scrambling we know he’s gonna make a play make the right decision.”

Clifford has been full of good decisions early on this season. Of his three interceptions thrown in the first five games of the season, only one could be considered a mistake, with an Indiana defender reading Clifford’s eyes and jumping in front of a pass. This week against Iowa, Clifford will really be put to the test, as will Dotson. Iowa’s defense leads the nation with 12 interceptions in five games, with two touchdowns off of interceptions. The Hawkeyes just picked apart Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, who had been the Big Ten’s highest-rated passer ahead of Clifford heading into Week 5. The Hawkeyes picked off six passes against Maryland, including five off of Tagovailoa.

