Jahan Dotson lands with Patriots in latest CBS Sports mock draft

As we head into championship weekend, there were multiple Penn State players named finalists for a few college football awards. This also means we are getting closer to the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. We have seen multiple Penn State players selected in first-round mock drafts.

This week, we have yet another one with the star of the Nittany Lions offense soaring his way up draft boards into the first round.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson headed to Foxborough to catch passes from Mac Jones.

Dotson would likely be a top target with the Patriots. Even though they did spend money last offseason, none of them have shown they can be a true WR1, and Dotson has the potential to do just that.

The Patriots currently have the 14th ranked offense in the NFL this season, averaging just 240 passing yards per game.

The Patriots signed two talented tight ends last offseason in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. They also locked in wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne for at least the next two seasons.

We have seen flashes of Jakobi Meyers, but it hasn’t really been enough to solidify himself as a top wide receiver on a current playoff-contending team.

Dotson has traits that some current Patriots receivers lack.

First, he has elite balll skills. Agholor has improved his catching ability since his tenure with the Eagles, but it still isn’t something that would make a defender have difficulty covering.

Dotson also possesses perhaps one of the most impressive traits out of many wide receivers in this draft class. That is his speed after the catch and his ability to extend plays with his vision.

He has the second-most yards after catch over the last two seasons, with 760 yards.

Dotson also excels as a deep ball threat and has made plenty of contested catches, some even red zone catches that leave many with their jaws dropping.

The Patriots are continuing to build for their future and putting reliable weapons around Mac Jones. There is still work to be done and they are in desperate need of a guy that can be a true game-changer in their wide receiver room.

Dotson will have plenty of success as a WR2 with an elite veteran next to him. However, if he is put in the right situation, he has chance to flourish as a lethal receiver, and what better team than a young quarterback and arguably the best coach in the league.

