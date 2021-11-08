Jahan Dotson, Ji’Ayir Brown earn Big Ten weekly honors

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson turned in a school-record setting performance in a win against Maryland this weekend, and the Big Ten certainly took notice. Dotson was named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week for his performance against Maryland. And he was not alone in receiving Big Ten honors in Happy Valley.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who sealed the victory over Maryland with an interception returned for a touchdown in the final minutes, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. It was pretty clear that both players were deserving of their weekly honors from the Big Ten offices.

Dotson set a new school-record for the most receiving yards in a single game with 242 yards, and he added three touchdowns as well. The only other touchdown scored in the game by Penn State was by Brown with his pick-six.

Brown has been having a fantastic season this year for the Nittany Lions. In a year where Jaquan Brisker has been in the spotlight as the top player on the Penn State defense, it is Brown who leads the Big Ten with four interceptions, which is good for third in the FBS.

Penn State will hope to get more big moments from Dotson and Brown in Week 11 when the Nittany Lions host Michigan.

