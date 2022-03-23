Jahan Dotson to be featured on ESPN’s ‘Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL’

Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is set to be an early-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Whether he goes in the first round or falls into the second round appears to be the only real question with his draft outlook. No matter when he inevitably hears his name, ESPN will be documenting his journey to the pros.

Dotson announced in his Instagram story on Thursday evening that he will be appearing in an episode of ESPN’s “Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL” on April 27.

This is the fifth consecutive year a former Nittany Lion will be one of the players highlighted by the ESPN program. Micah Parsons was one of the star attractions in the 2021 edition. Wide receiver KJ Hamler was included in the 2020 cast of players. Trace McSorley was on the show in 2019, and Saquon Barkley was featured in 2018. Adrian Amos (2015) and John Urschel (2014) have previously been featured on the show as well.

Dotson is coming off a stellar career at Penn State and is considered among the best receivers in the 2022 NFL draft pool. A good number of mock drafts have projected Dotson to be a late first-round draft pick. Dotson, who will be among the players appearing in Penn State’s pro day, stopped by Penn State’s first spring practice of the year earlier this week.

