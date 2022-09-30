Jaguars’ Zay Jones, Shaquill Griffin questionable vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed four players as questionable for a Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, including receiver Zay Jones and Shaquill Griffin.

Jones, 27, leads the Jaguars in receptions with 19 and caught his first touchdown of the season last week. After practicing fully on Wednesday, Jones was held out Thursday due to an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Friday.

The Jaguars were without Griffin last week due to a hip injury and he’s questionable again after he was limited in all three practices this week.

Rounding out the list of injured players for Jacksonville are outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. Chaisson has seen the field more on special teams than defense this season, and Van Lanen has only played nine snaps since he was acquired by the Jaguars.

The Eagles ruled out running back Boston Scott and cornerback Avonte Maddox due to rib and ankle injuries, respectively.

Cornerback Darius Slay missed practice Wednesday due to a back injury, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith was limited due to his back, but both players practiced fully the next two days and are a full go for Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire