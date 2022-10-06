Jaguars WR Zay Jones still limited in Thursday practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars released a Thursday injury report that perfectly mirrored their Wednesday report.

Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was out of action again, while receiver Zay Jones, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and lineman Cole Van Lanen were all limited.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/UFu0DvgLIl — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 6, 2022

While Fatukasi was spotted on an exercise bike at practice, the back-to-back missed days don’t bode well for his chances at playing Sunday against the Houston Texans. Despite being limited again, Jones appears to be in position to make his return to the lineup after missing Week 4.

The Texans were missing five players from practice, but had third overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. back for a full practice after he was limited Wednesday.

The Jaguars are expected to activate 335-pound defensive lineman Corey Peters from the practice squad to the active roster with Fatukasi dealing with injury. Peters, 34, is a 12th year NFL veteran who played five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and six with the Arizona Cardinals.

