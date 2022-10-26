Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew returns to practice on limited basis

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew, who missed all of practice last week and sat out a Week 7 game against the New York Giants, retuned to the practice field on a limited basis Wednesday.

Agnew, 27, suffered a knee injury in the Jaguars’ Week 6 loss. In his absence, the Jaguars turned to Christian Kirk on punt return duties and had cornerback Chris Claybrooks and running back JaMychal Hasty returning kickoffs.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day, leaving Agnew as the only player on the Jaguars’ injury report. The Denver Broncos listed several players ahead of the Week 8 meeting in London.

No player will generate more attention over the coming days than Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed the team’s Week 7 loss due to a hamstring injury. On Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Wilson was dealing with a partially torn hamstring and his availability for Week 8 against the Jaguars was “in doubt.”

On Wednesday, Wilson said he was working on the team flight to London to prepare himself for Sunday.

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

The Broncos offense has struggled with or without Wilson under first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The team has scored only 100 points through seven games, the lowest total in the league.

Denver has stayed in games due to a defense that has allowed the third fewest points in the NFL.

