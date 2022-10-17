Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew day-to-day with knee injury

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew suffered a “strain in his knee” and is day-to-day, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday.

Agnew, 27, signed with the Jaguars on a three-year, $14.25 million deal in 2021 after recording five return touchdowns in four seasons with the Detroit Lions. In his first season with Jacksonville, Agnew had a kick return for a touchdown and returned a missed field goal for a touchdown.

In addition to his contributions on special teams, Agnew has also transitioned from defensive back to wide receiver and has made an impact on offense.

In a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Agnew had an increased role with Zay Jones out of action and he rose to the occasion with 50 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday, Agnew had a 19-yard rush and a five-yard reception, but was absent in the second half. His last play of the game was a 23-yard kick return with about two minutes left in the second quarter.

Through five games, Agnew’s longest return of the year so far was for 27 yards. On offense, he’s rushed for 29 yards and caught seven passes for 78 yards with two touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire