Jaguars WR coach: It’s time to see which players are ‘alpha dogs’

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been close to winning way too many times to have a 3-7 record, and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson says it’s time for leaders to emerge and say enough is enough.

“I think right now, to be honest with you, I’m waiting to see those alpha dogs from an offensive perspective,” Jackson said in an interview with 1010XL on Wednesday. “Who’s going to set themselves apart from everybody else? Who’s going to be pissed? Who’s going to get them to jump on ship and to lock in and to call people out and make them accountable when things aren’t going right? I think we’re still learning that, to be honest with you.

“So I think as we kind of get back here, get away from football, and then come back after that bye week, I think that’s a big thing: who’s going to be that alpha dog and demands us to be great, and to make this push here?”

Earlier this month, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick criticized the Jaguars’ second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence as someone who “needs more alpha in him.” Lawrence followed up that criticism by completing 76.1 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two weeks.

The Jaguars also have a rising star in the backfield in Travis Etienne, and veterans at receiver in Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones. The offensive line also has experienced leaders in team captain Brandon Scherff and veteran offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor.

Through 10 weeks, the Jaguars are seventh in the NFL in total yards on offense, but 21st in points scored.

