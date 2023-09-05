Jaguars WR Christian Kirk talks facing Colts, comfortability in Week 1 of 2023 campaign
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk talks team's comfortability heading into Week 1 of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk talks team's comfortability heading into Week 1 of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Andy Behrens reveals six players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
The Rams wouldn't rule out Cooper Kupp for Week 1.
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
We're heading into the busiest fantasy football draft stretch of the year. Scott Pianowski has some advice to make sure you're ready.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
David Fry threw all 64 of his pitches under 60 mph in the team’s 20-6 loss to the Twins on Monday night.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.
Steve Forbes said Monday that his wife, Johnetta, is making great progress and is on track to head home from a facility in Atlanta in the coming weeks after her stroke last month.
Brian Burns missed his second straight practice on Monday while he holds out for a new long-term contract.
The Raiders are breaking in a new QB at altitude against a division rival. Sign us up.
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-3 seed in the women's bracket in two days.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Europe captain Luke Donald rounds out his powerful Ryder Cup squad with some obvious picks and a debatable one