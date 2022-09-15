Jaguars WR Christian Kirk to appear on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ on Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and his mother, Melissa Kirk, will appear on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud, airing this Sunday.

Kirk, 25, will compete as a member of an all-NFL-player team trying to win money for a non-profit called The Conscious Kid. His mother, along with four other NFL player moms, will compete for the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

The other four NFL players on the show competing against their moms are Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Kirk was signed by the Jaguars as a free agent on a massive four-year, $72 million contract that drew plenty of criticism. In his first game with the team, Kirk caught six passes for 117 yards, including a 49-yard bomb down the middle of the field. He previously played four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The episode of Celebrity Family Feud is set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 18 on ABC.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire