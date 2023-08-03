Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley recognizes Tyson Campbell as a top corner

It hasn't been long, but Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has already taken notice of third-year cornerback Tyson Campbell. The matchups have gone exactly as expected and Ridley is sure now about what kind of player he is.

So much so that the sixth-year receiver made a proclamation Thursday: "I really don't want to go against too many people other than him in practice because I'm trying to get the real work. The grind, the hard reps. That's what I want," he said.

The pair has lined up against each other on multiple occasions thus far in camp. Both have come out on top with Campbell getting the better of the stud receiver Wednesday.

Ridley's performances in camp thus far have been nothing short of impressive. While he had four drops Wednesday, when asked about it, he said he didn't want people to assume it was rust.

"If I drop a pair [of passes], it doesn't mean I'm rusty," Ridley emphasized. "I just dropped it, I was so wet yesterday I couldn't keep it on my body. A player like me, I'm never gonna think it's rust. I'm sorry, I'm not gonna say that."

Ridley established himself as one of the more dominant receivers in the league thus far after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

He's caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns through 49 games. Ridley knows how good he is and is loudly confident about it.

"I'm a good receiver, one of the better receivers in the league. That's what I've been saying since I was a rookie," he said.

Ridley explained that while he's not into the media, he's simply trying to show that he has respect for himself, he works hard.

"I'm not gonna say I'm gonna come back rusty or anything. I'm trying to play good for the Jacksonville Jaguars," said Ridley.

'I love every bit of it': Tyson Campbell enjoys competition with Ridley

There's mutual respect between Ridley and Campbell. The latter met with the media Wednesday and offered plenty of praise to the veteran wideout. It makes him better, he said.

"I love every bit of it. He’s going to make Sundays so much easier for me and I’m going to do the same for him," Campbell said of Ridley. "I’m just competitive, I love competing with anybody. He’s a great player and I just love competing at the end of the day. That’s just how we are, we love competing and I love it.”

Campbell is entering his third year in the NFL and has already set himself apart from other corners in the league, earning respect from his teammates and analysts alike.

Now, Campbell is attempting to take his game to the next level and going up against Ridley will help with just that.

"We've got a receiver that can run every route in the route tree. He's fast, quick, and has good hands. As a DB, I got to bring my A-game each and every rep," he said, adding that Ridley's route-running ability makes corners stay honest and trust his technique and ability.

"At the end of the day, that's going to make you better."

Campbell has high expectations for himself this year. While Ridley adds to his confidence, he has already taken steps to make sure everyone in the league knows his name moving forward, not just Jacksonville.

"I just want to show that I'm a great football player. That's it," Campbell said. "I want to prove to myself that I could be the best corner in the NFL. That's the mindset you have to have at DB and I just want to win, so I'm going to do whatever it takes to win. That's the mindset, to be relentless."

Campbell ranked ninth in the NFL in total defense, according to Pro Football Focus. In coverage, Campbell ranked eighth in coverage with an 80.7 rating. He accounted for three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

Campbell believes this year can be even better. He's improved his IQ, getting smarter and is able to disguise the way he plays against his opponents.

His matchups against Ridley will only help sharpen everything for Campbell. Asked how many receivers he will play against that are better than Ridley, the third-year receiver responded quickly: "Not many."

As is often said, iron-sharpens-iron and Campbell versus Ridley has must-see TV for fans, coaches and media alike to watch through training camp. Both players are competitive enough to live up to expectations and playing against each other will only amplify that.

