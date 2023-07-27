Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley a ‘full go’ ahead of 2023 season

The last time former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley played a snap of NFL football was on Oct. 24, 2021. At that point in time, he was one of the most promising young wide receivers in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons who, during his rookie year, had tied the NFL record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in his first four games with six.

Then seemingly out of nowhere on Oct. 31, 2021, Ridley stepped away from the Falcons and the NFL to work on resolving mental health matters. He did not play again in the 2021 season and it was the last time he would ever appear in a Falcons uniform.

Then, on March 7, 2022, Ridley was suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season for violating the league’s gambling policy. He forfeited his base salary of $11.1 million.

Despite the suspension, the Jaguars traded for Ridley on Nov. 1, 2022, right before the NFL’s trade deadline. Jacksonville knew that Ridley was an investment for the future, and heading into the 2023 season, he seems like the piece that could change things entirely.

Ridley was reinstated by the NFL on March 6 and is completely cleared by the league. He has also worked through any and all lingering physical and mental health issues and believes he feels the best he ever has in his career.

When Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was asked what Ridley’s status will be heading into the season he said, “He’ll be full go.”

I believe that Ridley is poised for a massive season and could be in contention for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. Trevor Lawrence is far and away the best QB he has played with during his NFL career, and with almost two years to get healthy, Ridley should be in the best shape of his life. The Jaguars came up just a game short of the AFC Championship Game in 2022, and Ridley is truly the piece that could put them over the edge. Ridley will also become the first player in Jaguars history to wear the jersey No. 0.

