Jaguars’ WR Brian Thomas Jr., impressing QB Trevor Lawrence, ‘can fly’

As he’s begun developing chemistry with his newest pass-catcher, something has stood out to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence about wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and quickly.

“He’s really smart,” Lawrence told reporters on Monday.

The heir apparent to Calvin Ridley, who led the team in receiving yardage last season, Thomas is quickly adjusting to his new team and scheme after his first-round selection by Jacksonville in April.

“I think that’s the one thing I’m most impressed with is he’s picking up the offense super fast. He’s a quiet guy, so we’re still getting him to ask questions and stuff. But he doesn’t ask any questions, he always knows what to do,” Lawrence said of Thomas.

“I’ve been impressed. It’s tough for a rookie. I was there obviously at one point and I was swimming a little bit, and to see him come out here and pick everything up and really not skip a beat has been impressive. The more comfortable he gets in the system and knows what to do, he’s just going to get better and better.”

The Jaguars are banking on it.

They appeared poised to re-sign Ridley, who accumulated 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in his one season with Jacksonville, at the start of the new league year in March.

But AFC South rival Tennessee snuck in and inked Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal via free agency instead, throwing a wrench in the Jaguars plans.

Accordingly, Jacksonville picked Thomas after trading down to No. 23 overall in the NFL draft’s first round.

Thomas unlocked first-round status following his explosive junior season at LSU when he scored 17 touchdowns over 68 receptions and 1,177 yards. Before that, he caught 59 passes for 720 yards and seven scores over two seasons in rotational roles.

Now, he’s tasked with offering a new element to the Jaguars’ offense, presenting a big-bodied and athletic vertical threat to supplant Ridley at outside wide receiver.

His transition has been successful thus far amid Jacksonville’s offseason team activities and as the team prepares for mandatory minicamp next week. Lawrence believes his passer-and-pass-catcher connection with Thomas is already beginning to blossom.

“I think our chemistry is growing every day,” Lawrence stated.

“I’m starting to get a feel for how he likes to run routes. I’m starting to communicate more on how I want things to look and the thoughts that I have based on certain coverages or techniques on the defense. I think he’s doing a good job of just soaking everything up and that’s what this time’s about, is learning as much as you can.”

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Thomas clocked a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine earlier this year. Lawrence suggested that level of speed has been apparent when Thomas steps onto the Jaguars’ practice field.

“Obviously just talented,” Lawrence described Thomas. “[He] can fly.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire