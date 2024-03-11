Jaguars won't tender Caleb Johnson as restricted free agent

Linebacker Caleb Johnson is set to hit the open market.

Johnson was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars will not tender him a contract before the start of the new league year. That means Johnson will be free to sign with any team come Wednesday.

The Jaguars have used Johnson as a core member of their special teams units for the last two seasons. He has appeared in every game and he recorded 21 tackles and a forced fumble in his 34 regular season contests.

Johnson also played 14 games for the Bears during his rookie season and the decision to pass on tendering him a contract opens the door for him to move on to a third NFL team.