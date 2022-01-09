Jaguars win in Week 18 and clinch No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL draft

Talk about a win-win situation that was unlikely. And we’re not clowning around, unlike many of the fans who attended the game in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars wrecked the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11. The victory was their third of the season but it did not cost the Jaguars the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

That is because the Detroit Lions outlasted the Green Bay Packers, 37-30, to finish their season 3-13-1.

The tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers makes the Lions have a better record than Jacksonville, which finished the season 3-14.

In the unpredictable world of the NFL, the teams that will pick 1 and 2 in the draft in April finished their seasons with victories.

Jacksonville will choose first — if it keeps the pick — in the 2022 NFL draft. It went first in 2021 and took Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence first overall.

Lawrence had one of his better games of his rookie season against the Colts in the regular-season finale, throwing for 223 yards and a pair of TDs.