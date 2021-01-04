Jaguars will have new coach for Trevor Lawrence, as Doug Marrone gets fired after terrible season

Doug Marrone will be remembered in Jacksonville Jaguars history for two reasons.

First, he led the Jaguars to an AFC championship game, one in which Jacksonville blew a big fourth quarter lead to the New England Patriots. Maybe more importantly, Marrone’s Jaguars were so bad in 2020 that the team clinched the first pick of the draft just before Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is eligible to enter the draft.

The Jaguars will presumably get one of the best quarterback prospects of the past several years, but Marrone won’t be around to coach him. The Jaguars fired Marrone, who got the full-time head-coaching job after serving two games as the interim coach in 2016.

The Jaguars finished 1-15 last season. His record with the Jaguars was 23-43.

Marrone had one good season with the Jaguars, and then three miserable ones.

Doug Marrone fired after three straight double-digit loss seasons

Marrone, who coached two seasons with the Buffalo Bills before using a loophole to get out of his contract with a hefty payout, became the Jaguars interim coach late in 2016. He went 1-1 and the Jaguars hired him. That decision looked OK in Marrone’s first season.

The Jaguars went 10-6, won a couple of playoff games and led the Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game. The Jaguars blew that game. Despite having a strong, young core on defense, the Jaguars plummeted after that. Questionable front-office decisions by EVP Tom Coughlin and GM Dave Caldwell, particularly with quarterback Blake Bortles, didn’t help. But Marrone wasn’t great either.

Coughlin was fired last year. Caldwell was fired during the 2020 season. Marrone had no chance to survive to coach Lawrence.

The Jaguars went 5-11 the season after the AFC title game loss, then 6-10. They won their first game in 2020 and then didn’t win again. Thanks to a two-game winning streak by the New York Jets late in the season, the Jaguars clinched the top pick of the draft in Week 16.

Story continues

That’s why the Jaguars opening will get plenty of interested candidates.

Doug Marrone was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars after posting the NFL's worst record. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jaguars opening will be attractive

Coaching candidates with options want to be connected to a good quarterback situation. Lawrence isn’t a sure thing because nobody is, but he’s a high-level prospect. That alone makes the Jaguars job attractive.

There’s not a lot else propping up that job, other than Marrone setting the bar low. Whoever takes the job will be going to a franchise that has lost double-digit games nine of the past 10 seasons. They had to purge a lot of talent due to salary cap reasons, which goes back to bungling the Bortles situation. Whoever takes over from Marrone will be mostly starting from scratch.

But at least that coach will presumably have Lawrence. He can thank Marrone’s awful final season for that.