Jaguars, Wil Lutz agree to three-year deal

The Jaguars added a former Broncos kicker to their roster last season and they're set to do the same this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have agreed to a deal with Wil Lutz. It will be a three-year deal for Lutz in Jacksonville.

Lutz joined the Broncos last year after the departure of Brandon McManus, who made 30-of-37 field goals and all 35 extra points he attempted during his one season with the AFC South club. McManus is set to become a free agent at the start of the new league year.

Lutz was 30-of-34 on field goals and 29-of-31 on extra points in Denver. He spent six seasons with the Saints before moving to the Broncos and made 84.6 percent of his field goals with New Orleans.