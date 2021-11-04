Jaguars Week 9 injury report: 3 players sit out of practice, including James Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars had three players who didn’t practice Wednesday and the most notable was running back James Robinson (heel). The other two players were guard Ben Bartch (illness) and linebacker Dakota Allen (ankle).

Of course, Robinson was expected to be on the injury report after sustaining his injury Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter. He sustained the injury after running out of bounds and trying to hit the brakes to avoid colliding with a structure on the sideline.

On his radio show, Jags coach Urban Meyer said Robinson would be questionable on Tuesday, so he was guaranteed to be on the injury report.

As for Bartch, his situation will be worth watching as he is replacing A.J. Cann in the lineup. Without him the Jags would be down to a third option on the depth chart like veteran Will Richardson.

The injury report also had one limited player in running back Carlos Hyde (calf), and two players who were full participants in starting cornerback Tyson Campbell and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

With Robinson already out, Hyde’s situation will be worth watching as he’s the No. 2 running back on the depth chart. However, the team has Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo as their No. 3 and No. 4 options. Running backs Nathan Cottrell and Kerrith Whyte are also available on the practice squad if needed.