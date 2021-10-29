Jaguars Week 8 injury report: LB Myles Jack upgraded to full participation

The Jacksonville Jaguars only had one change on their injury report Thursday and it was a significant one. Starting linebacker Myles Jack, who is expected to return from a back injury Sunday, was upgraded to full participation after being a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Jack sustained his injury in the second half of the Jags’ game against the Tennessee Titans and it caused him to miss the Jags’ following game in London against the Miami Dolphins. In that game the Jags’ defense allowed 354 passing yards, so Jack’s absence didn’t really help them, though he’s registered a 49.5 figure in coverage himself.

As for the rest of the team, guard Ben Bartch (concussion) remained the lone full participant on the injury report, while defensive tackle Jay Tufele (hand) remained the lone player on the list to not participate in practice. On defense, Tyson Campbell and DaVon Hamilton remained limited. Center and guard Tyler Shatley remained limited, too, as did long snapper Ross Matiscik.

