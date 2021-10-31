Jaguars Week 8 inactives vs. Seahawks

The Jacksonville Jaguars released its list of inactives for their game against Seattle and it only contained four players. Those players were cornerback Chris Claybrooks, tight end Jacob Hollister, and rookie pass-rusher Jordan Smith.

Chris Claybrooks’ absence seems to indicate that starting rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell will make his return from a toe injury that has held him out since after the Jags’ Week 4 game against Cincinnati. Still, without Claybrooks, the Jags would only have four corners active between Campbell, Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon, and Nevin Lawson.

The decision to make Hollister inactive comes as a bit of a surprise, but the Jags still have a great deal of versatility without him. For blocking purposes, they have veteran Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell still active, while Dan Arnold will likely be utilized more for receiving purposes.

As for Smith, he has yet to be active this season. It would appear the team feels he has some more developing to do, so his debut will be put on hold for another week.

Seattle listed six players on their inactives list (Russell Wilson isn’t included because he’s on injured reserve). That list is as follows, according to the Seahawks Wire and several other outlets:

S Marquise Blair

DL LJ Collier

OT Stone Forsythe

CB Bless Austin

TE Tyler Mabry

OL Dakoda Shepley